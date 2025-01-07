PGA Tour stays in Hawaii and Europe starts preparing for Ryder Cup

The PGA Tour is staying in Hawaii for another week, and so are a majority of the players who were in Maui for the season opener. Hideki Matsuyama is the highest-ranked player at the Sony Open on Oahu. Five other players from the top 20 in the world are playing Waialae. That includes Billy Horschel and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. The European tour season officially resumes next week. But first up for 2025 is the Team Cup. Those are matches between Continental Europe versus Britain and Ireland. It’s to get players ready for the Ryder Cup later this year.

