PGA Tour in Minnesota, Senior British to Carnoustie

The PGA Tour is heading into the homestretch for the FedEx Cup playoffs. The 3M Open in Minnesota is one of only two tournaments left in the regular season. The leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup qualify for the postseason. Padraig Harrington is among four PGA Tour Champions players who made the cut in the British Open. Now they have the Senior British Open at Carnoustie. That’s where Harrington won his first claret jug in 2007. The LPGA Tour is in Canada. LIV Golf gets back to action with an event outside London.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.