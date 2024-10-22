PGA Tour goes to Japan as part of three main tours playing in Asia

The PGA Tour Champions is in Arkansas this week. That’s the only main tour playing in the United States. The PGA Tour goes to Japan for the Zozo Championship and has three players from the top 10 in the world. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama are playing for the first time since the Presidents Cup. The LPGA Tour goes to Malaysia for the third of four stops on its Asia swing. The European tour goes to South Korea for the Genesis Championship. The PGA Tour Champions is playing the second of its three postseason events in Arkansas.

