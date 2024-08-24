Pete Crow-Armstrong hits inside-the-park homer to lead Cubs past Marlins 6-3

MIAMI (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit an inside-the-park home run and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Friday night.

Ian Happ and Miguel Amaya also homered for the Cubs (64-65), who began a nine-game road trip.

Crow-Armstrong’s 14.08 seconds home to home is the fastest in the major leagues since Byron Buxton’s 13.85 on Aug. 18, 2017 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

“You never really have control over what happens after a moment like that, especially me. I’m kind of quick to react.” Crow-Armstrong said. “I’m just glad I made it home safe.”

Isaac Paredes’ run-scoring double against Marlins reliever Brett de Geus (0-2) in the eighth snapped a 3-3 tie. Amaya then connected with a two-run drive off Kent Emanuel in the ninth.

Porter Hodge (2-1) worked 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win before Jorge López pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Cubs relievers got the final 13 outs and limited the Marlins to one hit. López has allowed one run in nine appearances in August.

“Just a good win, the bullpen did a heck of a job,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “We got some big hits from the bottom of the lineup again. It’s a great way to start the road trip.”

The Marlins dropped to an NL-worst 46-82 and will end with their 24th losing season in the franchise’s 32-year history.

Miami chased Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks after Kyle Stowers walked with the bases loaded to tie it 3-3 in the fifth.

Happ’s two-run blast capped a three-run third that put the Cubs ahead 3-1. He drove a slider from Marlins starter Max Meyer over the wall in center for his 23rd homer.

Earlier in the third, Crow-Armstrong tied it with his sprint around the bases. His drive to the warning track got past right fielder Jesús Sánchez and caromed toward right-center, where centerfielder Derek Hill retrieved it and threw it to second baseman Otto López. Crow-Armstrong beat López’s relay throw with a head-first slide at the plate.

“When I saw the ball kick, I put my head down and started running,” Crow-Armstrong said. “At that point the ball’s already behind me.”

Jonah Bride’s RBI single in the third narrowed the deficit to 3-2 for Miami.

The 25-year-old Meyer completed six innings, allowing three runs and six hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out two. Miami manager Skip Schumaker credited Meyer, the third overall selection in the 2020 draft, for increasing the use of his change-up against Chicago.

“We want him to throw that more in general,” Schumaker said. “We think it can be a real weapon. I’m proud of him to throw it with confidence. It’s only going to get better. He needs something a little bit slower to get guys off his fastball and slider.”

Hendricks gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

“It was a grind today to be honest,” Hendricks said. “I’m just glad I stayed with it mentally. Grinded it out and kept the guys in the game.”

Miami shortstop Xavier Edwards exited the game after the second because of lower back discomfort. Edwards singled in his at-bat to lead off the first and stole second. He then took his position in the second inning but was pinch hit for by Vidal Brujan when his turn came up again in the third.

Schumaker said Edwards felt the discomfort after the stolen base and will undergo an imaging test on Saturday.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, the Cubs recalled infielder Luis Vazquez from Triple-A Iowa and designated infielder David Bote for assignment. They also claimed right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell off waivers from Arizona and optioned him to Iowa.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Jordan Wicks (oblique) threw a bullpen session on Friday.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (left forearm flexor strain) and LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger strain) threw their second bullpen sessions on Friday. . LHP Josh Simpson (left elbow ulnar neuritis) will have his second rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

UP NEXT

LHP Shota Imanaga (9-3, 3.11) gets the start for the Cubs in the second game of the series on Saturday, while RHP Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45) starts for the Marlins.

