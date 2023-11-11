Perry’s 15-point second half carries Kansas State past Bellarmine, 83-75

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the second half and Kansas State cruised to its first win in two starts, beating Bellarmine 83-75 in its home opener. The Wildcats bounced back from a 82-69 loss to USC in Las Vegas Monday night, their first loss in a season opener since 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.