Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Wild

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-31-10, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-23-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a four-game losing streak, play the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has a 36-23-4 record overall and a 14-13-1 record on its home ice. The Wild have gone 12-5-2 in games decided by a single goal.

Pittsburgh is 10-18-5 in road games and 24-31-10 overall. The Penguins have allowed 236 goals while scoring 183 for a -53 scoring differential.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Wild won 5-3 in the last meeting. Frederick Gaudreau led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 21 goals and 33 assists for the Wild. Gaudreau has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Rickard Rakell has 29 goals and 23 assists for the Penguins. Phillip Tomasino has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.