Pelicans’ Zion Williamson ruled out for rest against Portland a night after his return from injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been ruled out for their game against the Portland Trail Blazers as he continues his comeback from a left hamstring strain. Williamson returned on Tuesday night following a 27-game absence and scored 22 points in a little less than 28 minutes in a 104-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Following the game, Williamson said he felt fine but was uncertain whether he’d be cleared to play on consecutive nights so early in his return from injury. After Wednesday night’s home date with Portland, the Pelicans play at Philadelphia on Friday night.

