Pavel Bucha scores 2 goals, Cincinnati beats DC United 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pavel Bucha scored two goals — the 26-year-old midfielder’s first multi-goal game in MLS — to help FC Cincinnati beat D.C. United 3-2. D.C. United (4-10-8) in winless in 10 consecutive games dating to a 3-2 win over Atlanta United on May 11. Bucha slid to beat goalkeeper Tyler Miller to the ball and poke it into the net to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute. Bucha made it 3-1 when he ran onto a ball played Yamil Asad and scored from the center of the area in the 63rd. Martín Rodríguez scored his first MLS goal in the 24th minute and Gabriel Pirani added a goal in the 69th for D.C. United. Cincinnati’s Kevin Kelsy opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

