Patterson scores a season-high 25 points to lead Minnesota past USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored a season-high 25 points and reserve Frank Mitchell recorded a double-double and Minnesota beat USC 69-66 on Saturday.

Patterson made 11 of 13 foul shots, Mitchell scored 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds with half coming on the offensive end, and his fellow backup, Isaac Asuma, scored 12 for Minnesota.

With their 69-61 win over Penn State on Feb. 4, Minnesota (13-12, 5-9 Big Ten) has won consecutive road games for the first time since 2021.

Chibuzo Agbo and Wesley Yates III each scored 18 points and Desmond Claude 12 for the Trojans (14-11, 6-8).

Patterson made a pair of foul shots to put Minnesota up 67-66 with 13 seconds left. On USC’s ensuing drive, Claude lost the ball out of bounds trying to drive to the rim with 4.1 seconds left. Forced to foul, USC sent Patterson back to the line where he made two more. Out of a time out, Yates received the inbound pass then slipped to the floor after a couple of dribbles and time expired.

USC built a 24-10 lead in the first half and were up 38-29 at halftime. Rashaun Agee’s tip-in made it 45-35 with 15:45 remaining. But over the next eighth-and-half minutes — which saw Claude go to the bench with his fourth foul — the Golden Gophers got back in it outscoring USC 18-7.

Frank Mitchell’s tip-in with 7:16 left gave Minnesota its first lead of the game at 53-52.

Minnesota will stay in Los Angeles to face UCLA on Tuesday.

USC travels to face 25th-ranked Maryland on Thursday.

