Pats safety Devin McCourty retiring after 13 NFL seasons

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty is retiring from the NFL, ending a 13-year run with the team that included winning three Super Bowl rings. McCourty made his announcement in a video on Instagram, calling his career a great ride. The 35-year-old McCourty went into the offseason wavering about his future with the Patriots along with fellow longtime captain Matt Slater. The 37-year-old Slater ultimately made the decision to return for a 16th season, but McCourty said the timing to hang up his cleats felt right.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.