Patrick Kane trade talk swirls as Rangers play waiting game

The New York Rangers may not be done making moves before the NHL trade deadline after already acquiring scoring winger Vladimir Tarasenko. Speculation is building about them trying to acquire longtime Chicago Blackhawks star and three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. The Rangers scratched two players for “roster management” in their last game who could be involved in a potential trade for Kane before the deadline next Friday. Some distractions have seeped in as players wait for the next skate to drop.

