Panthers host the Wild on losing streak

Minnesota Wild (18-21-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (27-13-4, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -192, Wild +160; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers look to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Florida has a 27-13-4 record overall and a 13-6-2 record in home games. The Panthers serve 12.2 penalty minutes per game to rank second in league play.

Minnesota is 7-12-2 on the road and 18-21-5 overall. The Wild rank second in the league with 199 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 2-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 33 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has seven goals and 26 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Nick Cousins: out (concussion protocol), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (lower body).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.