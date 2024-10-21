Panthers host the Wild after overtime victory

Minnesota Wild (3-0-2, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (4-2-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Minnesota Wild after the Panthers took down the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime.

Florida has a 2-0-1 record at home and a 4-2-1 record overall. The Panthers have a 4-0-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Minnesota has a 2-0-1 record on the road and a 3-0-2 record overall. The Wild have a +five scoring differential, with 15 total goals scored and 10 conceded.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Lundell has four goals and four assists for the Panthers. Uvis Balinskis has over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has two goals and six assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Wild: 3-0-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.7 assists, 1.1 penalties and 2.4 penalty minutes while giving up one goal per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

