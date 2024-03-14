Panthers agree on 2-year deal with linebacker D.J. Wonnum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have filled a major void, agreeing to a two-year contract with outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, according to the player’s agent Deiric Johnson. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. The Panthers were in need of a few pass rushers after trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants and losing Frankie Luvu to Washington and Yetur Gross-Matos to San Francisco in free agency. Wonnum has spent all four seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings, starting half of the 62 games he’s played in, including 14 last season. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Wonnum has 171 tackles and 23 sacks during his career. He had eight sacks last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.