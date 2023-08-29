Panthers acquire WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Chiefs for conditional 2025 7th-round draft pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers made a move to acquire wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Kansas City Chiefs in a deal involving a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-round draft picks. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Smith-Marsette is coming off a strong preseason where he was second in the league with 195 yards receiving on nine receptions. The former fifth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings averaged 21.67 yards per catch. The Panthers are dealing with injuries to three of their top five receivers with the NFL regular season fast approaching. DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. all sitting out the preseason finale.

