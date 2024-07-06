Palou, Rossi manage fast laps in rain-affected practice for IndyCar’s hybrid engine at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — IndyCar Series drivers hoping to get an initial read on the new hybrid engines that promise a seismic shift in race strategy ended up with more stop than go in Friday’s first practice at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Early rain sprinkles that briefly stopped the one-hour, 15-minute session eventually gave way to a steady drizzle with just under 25 minutes remaining. A handful of drivers switched to rain tires and splashed their way through quick laps, but nearly all are looking for more clarity and grip in Saturday morning’s second practice under a favorable forecast. Alex Palou and Alexander Rossi topped the speed charts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.