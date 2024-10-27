Pakistan names Rizwan as new white-ball captain, Babar returns for series against Australia

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan named wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as its new white-ball captain and recalled Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah for next month’s white-ball series in Australia. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha was named Rizwan’s deputy in both ODIs and T20s. Babar was dropped for the last two test matches against England for his indifferent form in red-ball cricket while Afridi and Naseem were rested as Pakistan went for an all-spin attack to beat the tourists 2-1. Babar had quit the white-ball captaincy earlier this month because he wanted to focus on his batting. Pakistan had below-par performances in white-ball cricket over the last 12 months.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.