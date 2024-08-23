Padres option knuckleballer Matt Waldron to Triple-A, recall Logan Gillaspie

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres optioned knuckleballer Matt Waldron to Triple-A El Paso and recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie. The move came a day after Waldron allowed a career-high 10 earned runs on 12 hits in an 11-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins that prevented a three-game sweep. Waldron allowed 22 runs in 14 1/3 innings over his last three starts. He was 7-11 with a 4.79 ERA. Gillaspie is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA in seven appearances this year.

