Packers release Jack Podlesny as they reduce their kicking competition to 2 candidates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers released Jack Podlesny on Wednesday, narrowing their kicking competition to two players a week after their minicamp.

Podlesny’s exit leaves incumbent Anders Carlson and former Minnesota Viking Greg Joseph as the only two kickers on Green Bay’s roster.

The Packers had signed Podlesny on Jan. 24, four days after Carlson missed a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of a 24-21 NFC divisional playoff loss at San Francisco. They signed Joseph two months later as they attempted to create more competition for Carlson, who struggled as a rookie last season.

Podlesny made 82.4% of his field-goal attempts during his college career at Georgia. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings in May 2023 but was released during training camp.

The Packers drafted Carlson out of Auburn in the sixth round last year to take over for Mason Crosby, the leading scorer in franchise history.

Carlson went 27 of 33 on field-goal attempts — including 7 of 13 from at least 40 yards — and 34 of 39 on extra points during the regular season last season. He was 2 of 3 on field-goal attempts and 7 of 8 on extra points in two playoff games.

Joseph was 24 of 30 on field-goal attempts — also going 7 of 13 from at least 40 yards — and was 36 of 38 on extra points for the Vikings last season.

