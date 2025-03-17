Pacers play Timberwolves without starters Haliburton, Siakam, Nesmith and Turner

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers held four starters out of their game at Minnesota on Monday night, including stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

Siakam’s first absence as a member of the Pacers, who acquired him 14 months ago in a trade with Toronto, was due to personal reasons. The three-time All-Star forward leads the team with an average of 20.9 points per game.

Haliburton sat with lower back soreness. An All-Star in each of the previous two seasons, Haliburton missed three games earlier this month because of a left hip flexor strain. The Pacers lost all three of those without their point guard.

Forward Aaron Nesmith was scratched for management of his left ankle injury that kept him out for 35 games earlier this season. Center Myles Turner was out with a bruised left hip.

Rookie reserve Johnny Furphy was also unavailable because of an illness, leaving the Pacers particularly short-handed against the surging Timberwolves. Andrew Nembhard, the only available starter, moved to point guard. He was joined in the starting lineup by Bennedict Mathurin in the backcourt, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker at the forward spots and Thomas Bryant at center.

