Own-goal sparks Montreal to 2-0 victory over Orlando City

MONTREAL (AP) — An own-goal by Orlando City’s Robin Jansson ended a scoreless match in the second half and CF Montreal went on to post a 2-0 victory. Jansson had an Aaron Herrera kick deflect off his chest and get by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to give Montreal (4-6-0) the lead in the 62nd minute. Romell Quioto added an insurance goal four minutes later when he took passes from Herrera and Bryce Duke and found the net for a third time this season. Montreal beat Orlando City (4-4-2) for a third straight time, including a 2-0 victory in the first round of the playoffs last season.

