Own-goal sparks Montreal to 2-0 victory over Orlando City

By The Associated Press
Orlando City defender Kyle Smith, left, and CF Montreal defender Aaron Herrera collide during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Allen McInnis/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Allen McInnis]

MONTREAL (AP) — An own-goal by Orlando City’s Robin Jansson ended a scoreless match in the second half and CF Montreal went on to post a 2-0 victory. Jansson had an Aaron Herrera kick deflect off his chest and get by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to give Montreal (4-6-0) the lead in the 62nd minute. Romell Quioto added an insurance goal four minutes later when he took passes from Herrera and Bryce Duke and found the net for a third time this season. Montreal beat Orlando City (4-4-2) for a third straight time, including a 2-0 victory in the first round of the playoffs last season.

