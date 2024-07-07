O’Ward seizes lead on Palou’s pit stop woes, wins Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in debut of hybrid engine

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Pato O’Ward seized the lead with 24 laps remaining as Alex Palou stalled in the pits and held on to win the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday in the IndyCar series’ official debut of its hybrid engine. The victory provided huge redemption for O’Ward, who was leading the final lap of the Indianapolis 500 in May before Josef Newgarden overtook him on the final half-mile for the victory. His chance came when Palou pitted for tires and fuel on lap 56 but stalled, allowing O’Ward to slip by as Palou re-entered the road course. Palou couldn’t get close and finished .4993 seconds behind O’Ward.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.