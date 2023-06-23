Overshadowed by Wembanyama and the Spurs, the Rockets get even younger in the NBA draft

DALLAS (AP) — The young Houston Rockets are getting even younger with another pair of first-round draft picks. Houston and other Southwest Division rivals have been operating in the shadows of San Antonio. The Spurs drafted French sensation Victor Wembanyama first overall. The Rockets added the first player drafted out of the Overtime Elite pro league. Amen Thompson is the fourth overall choice. The selection comes two years after Houston made Jalen Green the highest-ever pick from the G League at No. 2. Trades were the order of draft day for defending division champion Memphis and Dallas.

