Osvaldo Alonso retires after 15 years in MLS, 10 of those seasons with the Seattle Sounders

SEATTLE (AP) — Four-time MLS All-Star Osvaldo Alonso retired Thursday after signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the Seattle Sounders. Alonso was one of the top defensive midfielders during his career even though he rarely scored goals. Alonso spent 10 seasons in Seattle and was one of the original team members when the Sounders joined Major League Soccer as an expansion team in 2009.

