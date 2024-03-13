Orioles renew contracts of AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman

NEW YORK (AP) — AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman had their contracts renewed by the Baltimore Orioles without an agreement for the second straight season. They’re among 12 players across the major leagues whose salaries were set by teams. Henderson will make $756,200 while in the major leagues this season. The infielder hit .255 with 28 homers, 82 RBIs and 10 stolen bases last year. Rutschman will get $760,300 while in the majors after batting .277 with 20 homers and 80 RBIs. Three players each were renewed from the Oakland Athletics and the Minnesota Twins.

