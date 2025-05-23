Orioles-Red Sox nightcap rained out, rescheduled in Saturday day-night doubleheader

By The Associated Press
Fans sit behind the Boston Red Sox dugout during a rain delay before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, May 23, 2025, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Winslow Townson]

BOSTON (AP) — The second game of Friday’s doubleheader between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles was postponed because of a rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night twin-bill on Saturday.

Hunter Dobbins (2-1,) is to start the opener of Boston and fellow right-hander Lucas Giolito (1-1) the night games. Orioles pitchers were not clear.

Rafael Devers drove in eight runs in Friday’s game, a 19-5 Boston rout that was the makeup of Thursday night’s rainout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.