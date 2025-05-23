Orioles-Red Sox nightcap rained out, rescheduled in Saturday day-night doubleheader

BOSTON (AP) — The second game of Friday’s doubleheader between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles was postponed because of a rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night twin-bill on Saturday.

Hunter Dobbins (2-1,) is to start the opener of Boston and fellow right-hander Lucas Giolito (1-1) the night games. Orioles pitchers were not clear.

Rafael Devers drove in eight runs in Friday’s game, a 19-5 Boston rout that was the makeup of Thursday night’s rainout.

