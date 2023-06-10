Oregon rallies from 8 runs down to beat Oral Roberts; Duke, TCU, Florida also win

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Duke players celebrate after defeating Virginia in an NCAA college baseball super regional game, Friday, June 9, 2023 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John C. Clark]

Oregon came back from eight runs down to beat Oral Roberts 9-8 in the NCAA super regionals and move within a win of its first College World Series appearance since 1954. It was the biggest deficit overcome ever in super regionals. Duke beat Virginia 5-4 to edge closer to its first appearance in the CWS in 62 years. No. 2 national seed Florida beat South Carolina 5-4 and TCU defeated Indiana State 4-1. Since the tournament went to its current format in 1999, the winner of a super regional opener has advanced to the CWS 78% of the time.

