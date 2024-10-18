Oregon exploited a loophole in its win over Ohio State, part of a long tradition in rule-bending

The Oregon football team’s decision to exploit a loophole in the rules late in a win over Ohio State is hardly new. Teams and players across sports and across time have been blurring the line between legal and illegal for decades. NBA teams sometimes intentionally foul poor free-throw shooters during a game. Former NFL coach Buddy Ryan once sent more than 11 players onto the field, sometimes without being caught. NCAA national coordinator of football officials Steve Shaw says his committee tries to be proactive in preventing loopholes from being tested but added the officials must adapt on the fly.

