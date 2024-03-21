Opening day lurks as injuries to McLain, Rodriguez, Wisdom put status for next week in question

Spring training is winding down across the major leagues. At this point in camp even minor injuries will put a player in jeopardy for opening day. Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain is being evaluated for an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was improving but still feeling discomfort in his back. Chicago Cubs multi-position player Patrick Wisdom was no better after being scratched from the lineup the day before because of back trouble. New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge had better news as he returned to the lineup following an abdominal injury absence.

