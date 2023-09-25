One of game’s characters, Guardians manager Terry Francona set to end career defined by class, touch

CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Francona is set to bow out from baseball. One of the game’s most respected managers and colorful figures, the 64-year-old Francona is excepted to retire after this season, his 11th with the Cleveland Guardians. True to form, Francona has kept his plans private as he’s not wanted to pull the spotlight away from his players. The Guardians will honor Francona during Wednesday’s home finale against Cincinnati. He won two World Series titles with Boston and just missed ending Cleveland’s long championship drought in 2016. Francona is 13th on the career wins list, sandwiched between Leo Durocher and Casey Stengel, two larger-than-life personalities who share many of his traits.

