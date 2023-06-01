Once a risky pick, Porter turning in big rewards for Nuggets team making 1st NBA Finals

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. was once considered a risky pick by the Denver Nuggets due to his balky back. But he’s rewarded their believe in him by helping lead the team to their first NBA Finals that starts Thursday at home against Miami. He’s become Denver’s X factor. Porter is averaging 14.6 points and eight rebounds through the playoffs. His defense has been noteworthy as well. The Nuggets took Porter at No. 14 in the 2018 draft despite his back issues. He’s gone through three back procedures since college, missed basically two of his five NBA seasons, but still showed enough flashes of his immense talent to earn a max extension.

