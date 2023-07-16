On day Messi deal announced, Inter Miami’s winless streak reaches 11 with 3-0 loss to St Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hours after Inter Miami announced its contract with Lionel Messi, the team’s winless streak reached 11 with a 3-0 loss to St. Louis City in Gerardo Martino’s debut as coach. Messi was to be introduced Sunday night as Miami’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Phil Neville was fired as Miami’s coach on June 1 after 2 1/2 seasons. Martino, who coached Messi with Barcelona and Argentina’s national team, was hired June 28. Miami has not won since May 13, losing seven straight games and losing its last four. Samuel Adeniran and Tim Parker scored first-half goals for St. Louis.

