Olympic success or failure can hinge on the snap of a finger, a tiny wobble or even a gust of wind

By EDDIE PELLS The Associated Press
FILE - United States' Christian Smith prepares for a men's 800-meter heat during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2008. In the 800-meter final at the 2008 U.S. track trials, Smith dove across the finish line to finish third. That .06-second gap between him and fourth place meant he would, from that moment forward, forever be known as an Olympian. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Itsuo Inouye]

Mike Conley spent most of the 1980s ranked among the top triple jumpers in the world. So, heading into the U.S. Olympic trials in ’88, there was very little thought given to the idea he wouldn’t finish in the top three and make the trip to Seoul. In a sport embedded inside an Olympic world where gold medals are won, and careers can be made, by the most minuscule of fractions — of seconds or inches or centimeters — what toppled Conley’s hopes had nothing to do with a measuring tape. The Associated Press spoke to Conley and other athletes about how they prepare to avoid those disappointments and the impact of those lifechanging finishes.

