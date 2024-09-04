Olympic 400 champion Rai Benjamin visits Giants before practice for Vikings

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants had a surprise for Olympic gold medalist Rai Benjamin on Wednesday. A week after taking the No. 1 jersey out of retirement for sensational rookie receiver Malik Nabers, the Giants gave one to Benjamin. The Mount Vernon, New York, native won gold in the 400-meter hurdles and anchored the United States 4×400 relay team to another gold at the Paris Olympics. His visit came as the Giants prepared for their season opener on Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.