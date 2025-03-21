Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi leads Minnesota United against the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (0-3-1) vs. Minnesota United FC (2-1-1)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -105, Los Angeles +256, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi leads Minnesota United into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

United was 15-12-7 overall in the 2024 season while going 8-6-4 at home. United scored 58 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Galaxy compiled a 19-8-7 record overall in 2024 while finishing 7-7-4 in road games. The Galaxy scored 68 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 49.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Kipp Keller (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured).

Galaxy: Lucas Sanabria (injured), Mauricio Cuevas (injured), Joseph Paintsil (injured), Riqui Puig (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

