Olesen leads Hojgaard and Paul at Thailand Classic

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark has moved a step closer to his seventh European Tour after he shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead at Thailand Classic. Olesen made eight birdies in a bogey-free third round at Amata Spring Country Club to reach 18-under 198 overall two shots in front of countryman Nicolai Hojgaard and Germany’s Yannik Paul. Joost Luiten of the Netherlands was a further shot back. Olesen will play in the final group alongside the 21-year-old Hojggard on Sunday in search for his next tour win after capturing the British Masters title last May.

