Oilers visit the Wild in Western Conference action

Edmonton Oilers (1-3-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-2-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild face the Edmonton Oilers in Western Conference play.

Minnesota had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 26-14-4 record at home last season. The Wild committed 357 total penalties last season, averaging 4.4 per game and serving 11.3 penalty minutes per game.

Edmonton went 50-23-9 overall and 30-13-4 on the road last season. The Oilers scored 4.0 goals per game last season while giving up 3.1 per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Matt Boldy: out (upper body), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body).

Oilers: Connor McDavid: day to day (c connor mcdavid suffered an undisclosed injury in the 10/21 game vs the winnipeg jets.).

