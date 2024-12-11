Oilers take win streak into game against the Wild

Edmonton Oilers (16-10-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-5-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has a 19-5-4 record overall and a 7-3-1 record in home games. The Wild have a 9-1-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Edmonton is 16-10-2 overall and 8-4-1 in road games. The Oilers have allowed 80 goals while scoring 84 for a +4 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 18 goals and 25 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has six goals and 14 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

