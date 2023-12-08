Oilers host the Wild on 5-game winning streak

Minnesota Wild (9-11-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (10-12-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -180, Wild +151; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild with a five winning streak intact.

Edmonton is 10-12-1 overall and 6-4-1 at home. The Oilers have gone 1-3-1 in games decided by a goal.

Minnesota has a 4-7-2 record in road games and a 9-11-4 record overall. The Wild are sixth in NHL play serving 12.0 penalty minutes per game.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has scored 10 goals with 19 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has eight goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 12 goals and seven assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Dylan Holloway: out (knee), Ryan Fanti: out (hip).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.