O’Hoppe family celebrates rookie C Logan making opening day

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — With his family in attendance at the Oakland Coliseum, rookie Logan O’Hoppe is set to become the youngest Angels catcher to start on opening day. With superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound, no less. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound O’Hoppe is 23 years old and the lone rookie on Los Angeles’ opening-day roster. He becomes the first rookie catcher to start a season opener for the Angels since Bengie Molina in 2000.

