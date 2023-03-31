O’Hoppe family celebrates rookie C Logan making opening day

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Family and friends of Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, from left, Angela O'Hoppe, Mel O'Hoppe, Michael O'Hoppe and Jill Mulitz pose for a photo prior to an opening day baseball game between the Angels and the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — With his family in attendance at the Oakland Coliseum, rookie Logan O’Hoppe is set to become the youngest Angels catcher to start on opening day. With superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound, no less. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound O’Hoppe is 23 years old and the lone rookie on Los Angeles’ opening-day roster. He becomes the first rookie catcher to start a season opener for the Angels since Bengie Molina in 2000.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.