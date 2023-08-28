Ogunbowale scores 29, leads Wings to 77-74 win over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points to rally the Dallas Wings to a 77-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Dallas (19-16), which currently sits in fourth place, will have to wait at least one more game before clinching a homecourt advantage in the first round after the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 90-85 in the day’s final game. Ogunbowale made 8 of 22 shots from the floor for the Wings, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. She was 9 for 9 at the free-throw line. Kalani Brown added 12 points off the bench. Natasha Howard totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Moriah Jefferson had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds to pace the last-place Mercury (9-25).

