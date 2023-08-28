Ogunbowale scores 29 as the Wings knock the Mercury out of playoff contention with 77-74 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points to rally the Dallas Wings to a 77-74 victory over Phoenix, eliminating the Mercury from playoff contention. Dallas (19-16), which currently sits in fourth place, will have to wait at least one more game before clinching a homecourt advantage in the first round after the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 90-85 Sunday. Phoenix lost its fifth straight game and failed to make the playoffs for the in 10 seasons. That run was the longest active streak in the WNBA, according to ESPN. Moriah Jefferson had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds to pace the last-place Mercury (9-25).

