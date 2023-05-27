Ogunbowale scores 26, Sabally has 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Wings beat Storm 95-91

SEATTLE (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale had 26 points and six assists, Satou Sabally added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 95-91. Dallas is 2-0 for the first time since 2007, when the franchise was known as the Detroit Shock — two relocations ago. Crystal Dangerfield scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Natasha Howard had 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four blocks for Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.