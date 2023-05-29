Ogunbowale leads Dallas against Minnesota after 27-point game

Minnesota Lynx (0-3, 0-2 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (2-1, 1-0 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points in the Dallas Wings’ 94-88 loss to the Chicago Sky.

Dallas went 8-10 in Western Conference action and 8-10 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wings averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second chance points and 20.1 bench points last season.

Minnesota finished 14-22 overall last season while going 8-10 in Western Conference play. The Lynx averaged 20.6 assists per game on 30.2 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Lynx: Kayla McBride: out (personal reasons), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.