OF Manuel Margot agrees to a $1.3 million, 1-year contract with the Tigers, AP source says

Manuel Margot and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year contract, adding to the team’s outfield depth. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical. The 30-year-old Margot agreed to a minor league contract with Milwaukee last month, but he was released by the Brewers on Saturday. With Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling sidelined by injuries, Detroit was in need of outfield reinforcements. The Tigers visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night for opening day.

