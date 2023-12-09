Oden’s 22 points leads DePaul past Louisville ending Blue Demons’ 5-game skid

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeremiah Oden scored 22 points and Chico Carter Jr. scored 14 points and DePaul ended its five-game losing streak by beating Louisville 75-68. Mike James scored 18 points for Louisville. Emmanuel Okorafor’s layup with 5:50 before halftime pulled Louisville into a 20-all tie and it was the closest Louisville found itself for the remainder. DePaul closed the half outscoring Louisville 18-2. Oden’s layup before time expired before intermission made it 38-22 at the break.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.