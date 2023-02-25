Nylander scores in overtime as Maple Leafs beat Wild 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored 1:05 into overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Friday night.

David Kampf also scored for Toronto (36-15-8), and Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves. Nylander added an assist to give him 70 points on the season.

Minnesota (32-21-6) had won four in a row, including a 2-0 victory at Columbus on Thursday. Brandon Duhaime scored for the Wild, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 stops.

The Leafs are set to head out on a five-game road trip that includes their annual swing through Western Canada. They won’t play again at Scotiabank Arena again until March 11.

Nylander stripped Frederick Gaudreau off the puck in the Minnesota zone before beating Gustavsson for his 33rd goal of the season.

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) celebrates after his overtime goal against the Minnesota Wild with Auston Matthews (34) during NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

