Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray starts Game 5 against Lakers despite strained left calf

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

DENVER (AP) — Point guard Jamal Murray was in the starting lineup for the Denver Nuggets on Monday night as they tried to close out the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their playoff series. Murray had been listed as questionable with a strained left calf. Murray warmed up with an ice pack on the injured calf. He was injured in the second half of the Nuggets’ 119-108 loss in Los Angeles on Saturday night that snapped Denver’s 11-game winning streak over LeBron James and the Lakers. Murray missed 23 games during the regular season with a variety of leg ailments.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.