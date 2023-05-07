Nourse twins, USC beach volleyball beat UCLA for NCAA title

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Twins Audrey and Nicole Nourse of Southern California beat the Bruins’ Haley Hallgren and Rileigh Powers 21-18, 19-21, 15-9 to give the Trojans a 3-2 win over top-ranked and No. 1 seed UCLA on to lift USC to its third consecutive NCAA beach volleyball championship. Jenna Johnson and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope of third-ranken and No. 3 seed USC beat the Bruins’ Marlie Monserez and Jess Smith 22-20, 21-14 in Match 4 and in Match 2 Southern Cal’s Madison White and Madison Shields beat UCLA’s Abby Van Winkle and Peri Brennan 24-22, 23-21, 15-9 to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead. USC has won five of the seven beach volleyball championships all time, with the Bruins winning the other two, in 2018 and ’19.

