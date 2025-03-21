Not 1 but 2: Tennessee has pair of nation’s top defenders for March Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mindset, approach and toughness all are qualities a top defender must have in any sport. Add in long arms and speed, and that player can be quite a stopper. The Tennessee Volunteers have not one, but two such defenders in Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack. Both were among the four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award announced Friday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. That makes the Midwest Region’s No. 2 seed the only program with two of four finalists. Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner also is a finalist playing at Rupp Arena in the South Region.

